6 wagons of goods train derail in Haryana's Rohtak
The train was heading towards Suratgarh in Rajasthan from Delhi via Rohtak.
ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:52 IST
As many as six wagons of a goods train derailed near Samargopalpur village in Rohtak on Sunday morning. The train was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak.
"At around 6:45 am in Rohtak district 6 wagons of a goods train derailed from the track. We are assessing to know what has actually happened. The train was moving from Delhi to Suratgarh in Rajasthan. We have started the work to remove wagons," D Garg, DRM, North Railway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
