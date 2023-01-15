Left Menu

J-K govt establishing strong grassroot institutions for unprivileged through UMEED

The Jammu and Kashmir government with an aim of building strong grassroots institutions for the poor, engaging them in gainful livelihood interventions and ensuring appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis through the UMEED scheme of J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), stated an official release.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 21:00 IST
J-K govt establishing strong grassroot institutions for unprivileged through UMEED
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government with an aim of building strong grassroots institutions for the underprivileged, engaging them in gainful livelihood interventions and ensuring appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis through the UMEED scheme of J-K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), stated an official release. According to an official release, JKRLM's mandate is to reach out to 66 per cent rural population across the 125 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir and to provide them with sustainable livelihood opportunities and nurture them so that they come out of poverty and appreciate an honourable quality of life.

The core values which guide all the activities under JKRLM are the inclusion of the poor and the substantial role of the poorest in all the processes, transparency and accountability of all processes and institutions, proprietorship and the key role of the poor and their institutions in all the stages - planning, implementation and monitoring and lastly community self-reliance and self-dependence, stated an official release. "JKRLM is emerging as the ray of hope for rural women as the programme has brought self-sufficiency among them. The women have not only come out of poverty but their status has also been raised within their own families by this mission. The mission is extensively based on capacity building and strengthening of community-based institutions by empowering rural women at different levels," it read.

Several girls from the Kulgam district of South Kashmir forayed into mushroom cultivation under the RLM scheme in collaboration with the agriculture department. Tahira Bashir, an entrepreneur and beneficiary of JKRLM from Kulgam expresses gratitude to the department due to which she started the Mushroom unit.

"Officials guided us, which is why our unit is on the track. We had to deposit Rs. 15,000 which was refunded later. The profit from selling mushrooms entirely belongs to us", said Tahira with satisfaction. Saima Jan, another entrepreneur from Kulgam appeals to other women to start their own units with the help of UMEED and become self-sufficient as well as job providers.

Notably, CLF (Bhaderwah, Doda) was awarded as the best performing SHG Federation during the 'National Conference on three Decades of SHG Bank Linkage Program and SHG Federation Awards Presentation' organised by APMAS, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, JKRLM and Meesho, India's fastest-growing internet commerce company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the growth of 1,800 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by providing them with an online platform to launch and grow their business and empower the rural women entrepreneurs, stated an official release.

In the Pulwama district, 23- year old Khairun Nissa became part of a women's self-help group under UMEED and started a milk collection business. Gaining experience she started a dairy unit which she has been running successfully. Afterwards, Nissa set up a fodder shop and high-tech poly house for growing various exotic vegetables. Nowadays, she is doing fairly well. All her family members have been engaged in the business in one way or the other.

Her business is also creating job opportunities for others. "I hire many labourers at my business units on a wage basis," Nissa said. With her hard work and dedication, Nisa has become an inspiration for many in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023