Himachal Govt transfers 13 IAS officers with immediate effect

Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the state with immediate effect. "On the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order the transfers and postings of Indian Administrative Service officers, with immediate effect, in the public interest" the official statement read.

The thirteen IAS officers who have been transferred within the state include: 1. Priyatu Mandal, IAS (HP:2006), Divisional Commissioner, Shimla Division at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, who is also holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, H.P. Financial Corporation, Shimla, as Secretary (Rural Development & Panchayati Raj) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, relieving Shri Devesh Kumar, IAS (HP:1998) of these charges. Shri Priyatu Mandal, IAS (HP:2006) shall continue to hold charge of the posts of Divisional Commissioner, Shimla Division at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and Managing Director, H.P. Financial Corporation, Shimla, till further orders.

2. Pradeep Kumar Thakur, IAS (HP:2014), Commissioner, Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, Dhramshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, who is also holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer-cum-Managing Director, Dharamshala Smart City Ltd., Dharamshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, as Director, Department of Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, Minorities and Specially Abled, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla. He shall also hold additional charge of the post of Managing Director, H.P. Minorities Finance & Development Corporation, Shimla, relieving Shri Hem Raj Bairwa, IAS (HP:2013) of these additional charges. 3. Anurag Chander, IAS (HP:2016), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Bilaspur, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, as Commissioner, Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, Dhramshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. He shall also hold additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer-cum- Managing Director, Dharamshala Smart City Ltd., Dharamshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

4. Amit Kumar, IAS (HP:2016), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Una, District Una, Himachal Pradesh, as Director, Personnel & Finance, H.P. Power Corporation Ltd., Shimla, relieving Shri Mukesh Repaswal, IAS (HP:2015) of this additional charge. 5. Jatin Lal, IAS (HP:2016), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Mandi, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as Managing Director, H.P. Kaushal Vikas Nigam, Shimla. He shall also hold additional charge of the post of Managing Director, H.P. Handicrafts & Handloom Corporation, Shimla, relieving Shri Rahul Kumar, IAS (HP:2016) of these additional charges.

6. Gandharva Rathore, IAS (HP:2016), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Kangra at Dharamshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, as Settlement Officer, Kangra Division at Dharamshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, relieving Shri Vinod Kumar, IAS (HP:2009) of this additional charge. 7. Saurabh Jassal, IAS (HP:2018), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Theog, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Kangra at Dharamshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

8. Nidhi Patel, IAS (HP:2018), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil). Una, District Una, Himachal Pradesh, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA). Bilaspur, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. 9. Mahendra Pal Gurjar, IAS (HP:2018), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Nalagarh, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Mandi, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

10. Divyanshu Singal, IAS (HP:2020), Assistant Commissioner (Leave Reserve) to Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil). Nalagarh, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh. 11. Om Kant Thakur, IAS (HP:2020), Assistant Commissioner (Leave Reserve) to Deputy Commissioner, Kangra at Dharamshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Karsog, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, vice Shri Surender Kumar, HPAS (2015), whose posting orders will be issued separately.

12. Abhishek Kumar Garg, IAS (HP:2020), Assistant Commissioner (Leave Reserve) to Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bilaspur, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. 13. Gursimar Singh, IAS (HP:2020), Assistant Commissioner (Leave Reserve) to Deputy Commissioner, Una, District Una, Himachal Pradesh, as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil). Nurpur, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

