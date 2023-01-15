Left Menu

PM Modi freed people of Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370, no govt can restore it: Anurag Thakur

On the 75th anniversary of Panchjanya, a weekly magazine published by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Thakur extended best wishes and talked about the role of journalism in building the country.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 21:04 IST
PM Modi freed people of Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370, no govt can restore it: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi freed the people of Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370 and 35A, which grants special autonomous status to the erstwhile State, adding that no government can restore them in the Union Territory. On the 75th anniversary of Panchjanya, a weekly magazine published by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Thakur extended best wishes and talked about the role of journalism in building the country.

On the success of Articles 370 and 35A, the Union Minister said that when Narendra Modi came to power, he freed the people of Jammu and Kashmir from 370 and 35A forever. "Even if someone else comes back to power, he will not be able to implement Articles 370 and 35A back in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, when we started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, every house in Jammu and Kashmir hoisted the national flag and even Tiranga was hoisted at Lal Chowk," he said.

Recalling the struggle behind this success, he said, "That time was 2011 when our bones were broken. Harsh Sangvi, who is Home Minister for Gujarat today, and Pradeep Vaghela, General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Gujarat, you should have seen the condition of everyone's body at that time. I was put in Kathua jail. Arun Jaitley ji, and Sushma Swaraj were arrested and locked up." Remembering the words of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Thakur said that the late leader had become very emotional when Article 370 and 35A were abolished and had said that never thought that they will be removed by any government but Narendra Modi did it.

"When Articles 370 and 35A were abolished, we went to Amit Shah's room in Parliament and Sushma ji called. Sushma ji became very emotional that we fought such a long battle in our life and said that she had never thought that 370 and 35 A would ever end and Narendra Modi ji showed it," he added. He said that after the removal of Triple Talaq and Article 370, India's achieved new heights under the leadership of PM Modi.

Thakur also discussed the role of today's youth and the opportunities given by the government to the youth. The Union Minister said that the government has launched various schemes and programmes for youth likes Startup India and Digital India.

He further said that the country is also moving forward on the world stage in sports. "The government is working to advance the youth through various mediums so that the pace of development in the country continues to accelerate. Today youth are getting opportunities under the leadership of PM Modi the role of youth has changed while earlier youth had to struggle," said Thakur.

He said that today the role of youth is different. "We have to create awareness among people about Startup India and Digital India. We have to bring people in a positive role in nation-building. Today the role of youth has changed," he said.

The Union Minister said further said the people should give emphasis on cleanliness and other campaigns and move forward to become a drug-free and corruption-free India. Talking about fake news, Thakur said that it is important to check the veracity of the news which is being spread online.

"It becomes necessary to verify the truth behind the information online and on social media. When television came, it was thought what would happen with the newspapers, now there are various platforms after YouTube," he said. He further said that the government is taking strict action against those who are spreading fake news and propaganda in India.

"Some people work to run wrong and fake news. There are YouTube channels which are not running according to the rules and we have taken strict action against them. Those who think of breaking India and due to which India is harmed, according to the rules, strict action has been taken against them and will be done in future as well. But there are also some international newspapers and magazines which run under propaganda, now their credibility has also changed with time," the union Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023