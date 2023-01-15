Left Menu

UP man alleges harassment, police say he was beaten up after molesting woman

The complainant had alleged that he was stripped half-naked and beaten and his beard was also pulled.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 21:17 IST
UP man alleges harassment, police say he was beaten up after molesting woman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The allegations of a man regarding his harassment and his beard being pulled turned out to be false, as the police said that he was beaten after he molested a girl in a train. The matter pertains to a Moradabad-based businessman who registered a complaint at the GRP station, in Moradabad. In the complaint, he alleged that on the Padmavat Express train, he was stripped half-naked and beaten and his beard was also pulled.

He also alleged that some people also raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans inside the train. On the basis of the complaint, the Moradabad Police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

As per the police, after talking to the eyewitnesses present on the train, it was found that neither his beard was pulled nor 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were chanted. The police said that instead, it was the businessman who molested a woman sitting near him, after which some people got angry and beat him up.

Although the police have not received any complaint from the woman, but once they receive it, they will register case and initiate action against the businessman, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

