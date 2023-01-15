Uttar Pradesh to host 4-day Hot Air Balloon and Boat Racing Fest from Jan 17

Uttar Pradesh will host a four-day Hot Air Balloon and Boat Racing Festival from January 17 in Varanasi, the UP Tourism Department informed on Sunday. The UP Tourism department released the logos of the four-day International Hot Air Ballooning and Boat Racing festival.

Talking about the logo, Deputy Director Tourism Preeti Srivastava said that the logo, in the shape of a shield, reads 'Kashi balloon & boat festival'. She said that for branding the events, the department will also be introducing blimps, inflatable balloons, and floating cylinders.

The Deputy Tourism Director further added that mapping of a 3-km stretch of river Ganga, between Dashashwamedh and Namo ghats, had been done for the boat race, which will be taking place between January 17-20. Names of the proposed teams that will participate in the race are Gangaputra, Navik Sena, Kashi Lahiri, Jal Yodhas, Kashi Keepers, Ganga Lahiri, Nauka Riders, Jal Sena, Ganga Vahini, Bhagirathi Sevaks, Gaumukh Giants and Ghat Keepers, she said.

As a part of the Hot Air Ballooning Fest which is all set to be held from January 17-20, morning flights, tethered flights, and night glows will be organised for the visitors to enjoy. Locations for the launch and possible landing sites of hot air balloons have also been finalised. Apart from this, she also added that paramotor activities will also be organised during the fest.

The tourism department also informed that they have roped in agencies from five countries, including the United States (US), Japan and Canada for the hot air balloon fest. "Pilots from five countries and 12 from different parts of India will work to make the festival a grand affair," the department said.

Meanwhile, boatmen expressed their excitement about taking part in the races. "It is for the first time that we will be competing in any organised state-level event. Till now we only competed in local, friendly contests," a participant said.

This is the second time when the tourism department is organising a hot air balloon festival in Varanasi. In the 2021 event, eight pilots from abroad and six from India took part. The balloons will take off and land at Central Hindu Boys School, Ramnagar and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) grounds. (ANI)

