Sidhu Moose Wala's father joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it resumed from the Khalsa College Ground Jalandhar on Sunday. The Yatra was suspended for 24 hours on Saturday following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

Congress tweeted the video of Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu walking alongside Rahul Gandhi in the yatra. "Today #BharatJodoYatra Balkaur Singh Sidhu ji, father of famous Punjabi singer Late Sidhu Moose Wala, along with @RahulGandhi ji gave a befitting reply to the forces spreading hatred, fear and violence. Sidhu Musewala was murdered in broad daylight in Mansa, Punjab," Congress tweeted.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year in broad daylight. Canada-based member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi paid his last respects to party MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who passed away on Saturday, during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Chaudhary, 77, passed away after collapsing in Ludhiana while walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Punjab leg on Saturday amid a cold wave across North India. Chaudhary collapsed after suffering a heart attack. The yatra was suspended for the day.

After the sudden demise of the party MP, Congress suspended the ongoing padayatra and cancelled Rahul Gandhi's press conference in Jalandhar scheduled for Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of Santokh Singh. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Kharge. (ANI)

