Delhi: Blind murder solved, four arrested

With the arrest of four people, the Delhi Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a young man who was found dead in the national capital. The police said that the deceased identified as Deepu was a drug addict and was murdered while he went for committing theft.

The arrested persons Rajeev, Kaushal, Vishnu and Sudeep Gupta beat up the deceased when he entered one of the accused's shops to commit theft. The weapons used in the commission of offence like Danda/PVC pipe have also been recovered, the police further said.

"On inspection by the local police of the dead body found lying near mandir Budh Vihar, prima facie, external injuries marks were found on his back, legs and arms on the body of deceased. The crime team was called to the place of occurrence and exhibits were collected. The dead body of the deceased was further sent to the Hospital for the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death," Rohini DCP Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said on Sunday. The police also said that further in the enquiry, it was stated by his family member that the deceased Deepu was a drug addict and he had last visited the home on January 10.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was a drug addict and thief who had entered the premises of the alleged persons for theft.

"During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that on the intervening night of January 10 and 11 Deepu and Naveen went to Shyam colony of Budh Vihar for committing theft. "This was the shop/godown of a scrap dealer Sudeep Gupta. Three persons namely Rajeev Gupta, Kaushal and Vishnu were sleeping there in that shop/godown at that time. Deceased Deepu went inside the boundary wall and Naveen waited outside. At about, 6.00 AM one Shiva Kant Gupta came and knocked at the main door. He saw the unknown person (deceased Deepu) and shouted CHOR-CHOR," Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

He further said that all three persons Rajeev, Kaushal and Vishnu woke up and caught hold of the deceased Deepu. "The deceased Deepu tried to steal the mobile phone of Kaushal. Then the deceased was beaten up badly by them. Further, they called Sudeep Gupta (owner), who also came to the spot. They all again had beaten up the deceased Deepu who later succumbed to the injuries resulting from the beatings by alleged persons," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

