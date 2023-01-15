J-K: CRPF rescues 4 people in road accident in Kulgam district

As many as four lives were saved by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a road accident here, informed police officials on Sunday. According to CRPF officials, a road accident took place due to a collision between two vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Kulgam district.

The injured were used to the hospital for treatment. "CRPF personnel of the G/18 Battalion of Gufbal camp, Qaimoh rescued the injured and rushed them to Anantnag hospital for treatment," informed CRPF officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)