Meerut schools up to class 8 to remain closed till Jan 17 due to cold

In view of the severe cold wave, schools up to class 8 in Meerut will remain closed till January 17, said District Magistrate Deepak Meena on Sunday. Meanwhile, in view of the severe cold wave, schools in Lucknow from classes 1 to 8 will function from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, said the district administration officials.

On Sunday, in view of the severe cold, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh ordered schools to remain closed till January 17. "In view of the cold, the educational work in the schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. Schools in which pre-board and practical examinations are scheduled. Those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 to 2:00," said the DM.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department predicted dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, the circular read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)