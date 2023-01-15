Left Menu

Delhi revellers cautious ahead of cold spell predicted by IMD

IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:09 IST
Delhi revellers cautious ahead of cold spell predicted by IMD
A still from the Connought Place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the cold spell predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from tomorrow, revellers at Connaught Place expressed their views regarding the weather. Talking to ANI, here on Sunday, a lady named Pragya said, "My family has come from Haryana, and we have come to enjoy here. We have experience of cold, and we will see what to do when cold increases."

A reveller emphasised the necessary precautions in the weather. "I am Ramshankar Das from Odisha. Yes, there is cold, and we should take precautions about that. The best precaution is drinking hot water and doing 'Pranayam'. I do it regularly," he said.

A woman named Gayatri Vaid said, "I have come here to enjoy on Sunday. Regarding the cold, I would say that it comes every year and we have to combat it. We will have to take precautions and use proper heaters and blankets." Another reveller expressed his wish of getting a 'winter vacation' due to the extreme cold.

"I am Kaashif. Delhi's cold is creating troubles, just like every year. Sometimes, I even wish that we should get vacations, but let's see. We have to face it," he said. Notably, IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days. Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023