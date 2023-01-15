Left Menu

Gangamatastha community to be included in ST category soon: K'taka CM

The Gangamatastha community will soon be included in the ST category, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:11 IST
Gangamatastha community to be included in ST category soon: K'taka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo:Twitter/Basavaraj S Bommai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking at the inauguration of the 903rd Jayanthotsava of Sri Nija Sharana Ambigara Chowdaiah and Sharana Samskruthi Utsav organized at Sukshethra Narasipur Gurupeeta here, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that a file about the inclusion Gangamatastha community in ST is before Registrar General of India. "This has been discussed with Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda and it is in the final stages of approval. It has to be passed in the Cabinet meeting. The explanation sought by the union ministry concerned has been sent and work is in progress. Steps will be taken for the smooth approval of the same," he said.

He said the government of India will unite all 28 sub-sects. "There is strength in unity. The growth of this mutt is attached to the development of this community. The inspiration will be derived from this mutt and also do the job of infusing strength in it. A guru kula is being constructed and the government has already released Rs 5 crore to this mutt. Another Rs 15 crore will be released. Besides, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned out of the grants given to the backward classes mutts and that will also be released soon," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai said that he wanted the mutt to provide education, shelter, and food to students ad the Sharana tradition must continue. "I have come here as a devotee of the Gangamatastha pontiff and the necessary grants will be reserved for the construction of a community hall in the coming budget," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Ambigara Chowdaiah was known for telling the bitter truth for which reason 12th-century reformer Basavanna had called him 'Nija Sharana'. "Ambiga Chowdaiah had predicted 'Vaicharikate Kranti' (Rationality revolution) and stressed the preservation of vachanas, and it became true. If vachanas are amidst them it's because of Ambigara Chowdaiah. If any caste or society understands their Samskara, culture, and heritage, they can build a good future," he said.

"You belonged to the community of Shiva Sharanara. It is the only community that will help to cross the river from childhood days. This society must come forward socially, economically, and academically. In this 21st century, the aspirations of all communities have increased. The oppressed classes must get an education and lead a self-reliant life," Bommai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023