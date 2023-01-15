Left Menu

We should not allow anyone to make fear a national disease: South actor Prakash Raj

Without mentioning any political party, South actor Prakash Raj on Sunday said at the Kerala Literature Festival that we should not allow anyone to make fear a national disease.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:16 IST
Actor Prakash Raj at Kerala Literature Festival at Kozhikode Beach (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Without mentioning any political party, South actor Prakash Raj on Sunday said at the Kerala Literature Festival that we should not allow anyone to make fear a national disease. "Do not allow to make fear a national disease. Somebody tries to frighten you. They want fear to turn into a national disease. But we should not allow that," Prakash Raj said.

Prakash Raj was speaking at a 4-day Kerala Literature Festival at Kozhikode Beach. "If one tongue is made silent, another thousand will arise and speak," he added.

"He asked the audience to portray not only Hindi cinema as national cinema but also Tamil, Malayalam as national cinema," Raj added. "If the Hindi cinema does not bring the content now, the worldwide audience is very clear they want content and that is the only way out," Raj added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

