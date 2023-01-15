Left Menu

Three Kashmiri youths to represent India in International Snow Sculpture competition

Three Kashmiri youths were selected for the Int'l Snow Sculpture competition to be held in Colorado, USA.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:48 IST
Three Kashmiri Youths to represent India in Int'l snow sculpture competition (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three Kashmiri youths have been selected for International Snow Sculpture Championships scheduled to take place in the USA on January 22. An official invite from Breckenridge International, organiser of the International Snow Sculpture, invited the four participants to represent India in Colorado, USA in the competition.

Zahoor Din Lone from Patten village in Baramulla District, Irfan Lateef Mir from the far-flung area of Kupwara District, Tasaduq Hussain Hajam from Magam village of Baramulla and Mridul Upadhyay from Uttar Pradesh will form the Indian Snow Sculpture team. This will be the 32nd edition of the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge, Colorado, USA. The organising committee has a history of inviting artists from everywhere in the world.

"It is truly an international competition celebrating art, culture and the transient, beautiful nature of snow," read the invitation. "We are very happy that we have been selected for International Snow Sculpture Championship which is scheduled to be held in Breckenridge, Colorado, USA. We are thankful to the organising committee for giving us a chance to participate in this championship. Representing team India is a very big achievement for us and we feel very proud that we are getting this chance from all over Kashmir which will inspire many other youngsters from here. They will also try to participate in such types of international events and make Kashmir proud," said Zahoor Din Lone, the team leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

