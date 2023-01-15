Delhi: One died after getting trapped in foot overbridge lift, three students rescued

A 25-year-old unidentified man was killed after being trapped between the walls of a foot overbridge and a lift in Malviya Nagar on Saturday night, the police said. Three students were also rescued from inside the lift, the police said on Sunday.

On the night of January 14, police received a call at around 8.22 pm from three students stuck in a lift of a foot overbridge in Malviya Nagar. According to the Police, a team from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

"We found from the inspection that a 25-year-old man was stuck between the bridge wall and the lift. On investigation, it was found that the panel near the entry of the lift was missing. It is believed that the man entered the space between the lift and the bridge through the missing panel," a police officer said. With the help of PWD and DDMA, the body was rescued and sent for postmortem while the students received no injuries.

The police lodged a complaint under section 174 CrPC and an investigation to identify the deceased is underway. Earlier on 8 Jan in a factory in West Delhi's Naraina Industrial Area, a lift fell to the ground and three housekeeping staff lost their lives.

The tragedy occurred while maintenance was being done at a paan masala facility last Sunday evening. (ANI)

