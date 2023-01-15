Left Menu

Delhi: One died after getting trapped in foot overbridge lift, three students rescued

A 25-year-old unidentified man was killed after being trapped between the wall of foot overbridge and the lift in Malviya Nagar on Saturday night, as per the police.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:51 IST
Delhi: One died after getting trapped in foot overbridge lift, three students rescued
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old unidentified man was killed after being trapped between the walls of a foot overbridge and a lift in Malviya Nagar on Saturday night, the police said. Three students were also rescued from inside the lift, the police said on Sunday.

On the night of January 14, police received a call at around 8.22 pm from three students stuck in a lift of a foot overbridge in Malviya Nagar. According to the Police, a team from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

"We found from the inspection that a 25-year-old man was stuck between the bridge wall and the lift. On investigation, it was found that the panel near the entry of the lift was missing. It is believed that the man entered the space between the lift and the bridge through the missing panel," a police officer said. With the help of PWD and DDMA, the body was rescued and sent for postmortem while the students received no injuries.

The police lodged a complaint under section 174 CrPC and an investigation to identify the deceased is underway. Earlier on 8 Jan in a factory in West Delhi's Naraina Industrial Area, a lift fell to the ground and three housekeeping staff lost their lives.

The tragedy occurred while maintenance was being done at a paan masala facility last Sunday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
3
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia
4
Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdowns: Report

Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdown...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023