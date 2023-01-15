Left Menu

Kalar Samaj a hardworking community: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid respects to Bahadur Kalar of Kalar samaj and hinted at the formation of the Mahua Board on Sunday while speaking to the press. He also spoke about allocating funds to the Sarpanch in Balod.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:53 IST
Kalar Samaj a hardworking community: Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid respects to Bahadur Kalar of Kalar samaj and hinted at the formation of the Mahua Board on Sunday. Regarding the community, the Chief Minister said, "Dadsena Kalar Samaj is a hardworking community. Initially, it was a community that used to trade in alcohol but now this community is into agriculture. It is good that they have left that job. Kalar samaj is now involved in agriculture, farming and business."

Promising the people for the formation of the Mahua Board, the Minister said, "We will try to have an agreement for the formation of the Mahua Board. The president of this board will be a person from Kalar samaj. Bahadur Kalar is our pride and the work he has done has never been in the past and will be seen in the future ever. We cannot appreciate his work enough." Baghel while speaking about the traditions of the community expressed, "Every community has their out constitution and their traditions. Every village has rules, every community has traditions. If the traditions that society doesn't find appropriate, then rules should be made for them. Rules are also made out of traditions. If a law is made in the parliament, it is first accepted by society on the ground level as tradition, and then is implemented as rule. Society has equal rights for everyone. Every kind of human being lives in society with a different mindset, and society moves with all of them together."

Baghel later stated, "Gunderdehi MLA has made three demands; to convert the secondary school into a high school in Parsahi village, to install a new health centre in Sikosa village and the construction of the road." "The Sarpanch here has made certain demands for which I declare Rs 20 lakh for a community centre, Rs 10 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras in various streets and Rs 10 lakh for solar high mask light," added Baghel.

Regarding reservation, Baghel took a jibe at the governor of the state and said, "The bill has been stranded in the Raj Bhawan for the last one and a half months due to which college admissions and the recruitment of police is at a halt." Earlier Baghel on being asked about the BJP's Jan Jatiya Sammelan in a press interaction said, "BJP is just trying to spread hatred among people because they don't have any real issues to talk about. They were in power for 15 years and did nothing for the 'Adivasi community', their lands were captured." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
3
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia
4
Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdowns: Report

Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdown...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023