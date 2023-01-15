Kalar Samaj a hardworking community: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid respects to Bahadur Kalar of Kalar samaj and hinted at the formation of the Mahua Board on Sunday. Regarding the community, the Chief Minister said, "Dadsena Kalar Samaj is a hardworking community. Initially, it was a community that used to trade in alcohol but now this community is into agriculture. It is good that they have left that job. Kalar samaj is now involved in agriculture, farming and business."

Promising the people for the formation of the Mahua Board, the Minister said, "We will try to have an agreement for the formation of the Mahua Board. The president of this board will be a person from Kalar samaj. Bahadur Kalar is our pride and the work he has done has never been in the past and will be seen in the future ever. We cannot appreciate his work enough." Baghel while speaking about the traditions of the community expressed, "Every community has their out constitution and their traditions. Every village has rules, every community has traditions. If the traditions that society doesn't find appropriate, then rules should be made for them. Rules are also made out of traditions. If a law is made in the parliament, it is first accepted by society on the ground level as tradition, and then is implemented as rule. Society has equal rights for everyone. Every kind of human being lives in society with a different mindset, and society moves with all of them together."

Baghel later stated, "Gunderdehi MLA has made three demands; to convert the secondary school into a high school in Parsahi village, to install a new health centre in Sikosa village and the construction of the road." "The Sarpanch here has made certain demands for which I declare Rs 20 lakh for a community centre, Rs 10 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras in various streets and Rs 10 lakh for solar high mask light," added Baghel.

Regarding reservation, Baghel took a jibe at the governor of the state and said, "The bill has been stranded in the Raj Bhawan for the last one and a half months due to which college admissions and the recruitment of police is at a halt." Earlier Baghel on being asked about the BJP's Jan Jatiya Sammelan in a press interaction said, "BJP is just trying to spread hatred among people because they don't have any real issues to talk about. They were in power for 15 years and did nothing for the 'Adivasi community', their lands were captured." (ANI)

