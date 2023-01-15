Left Menu

Delhi: Rs 5 lakh looted in Roop Nagar, victim shot in leg

Roop Nagar Police Station reported a robbery where a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and Rs 5 lakh was looted by four accused on bike.

Rs 5 lakh looted from a 42-year-old man in Roop Nagar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Unidentified men looted Rs 5 lakh cash and shot a man in Roop Nagar area of North Delhi, the police said on Sunday. The victim received a bullet injury on his leg during the robbery, they said.

The officials of the police station stated that they reached the spot after receiving a call at 6 AM in the morning regarding an alleged robbery and a weapon injury near Ration Godown Shakti Nagar. A man named Hunny Kumar Kalra, who is a resident of Vijay Nagar was looted and hit by a bullet in his right leg while he was taking Rs 5 lakh as a payment back to his employer, confirmed the police.

Kalra works at a plastic granules trader shop in Kirti Nagar and was getting the payment on his bike from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to the Shalimar Bagh area. The officials informed that the 42-year-old Kalra was intercepted on the way by the four accused on two bikes who took Rs 5 lakh from him and shot him.

Kalra was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently stable, confirmed the police. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 392/394/397/34 IPC read with 25/27 and the police are investigating the matter further. (ANI)

