IMF's Georgieva confirms Ghana seeking debt treatment under G20 common framework
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 04:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 04:50 IST
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday confirmed that Ghana has sought debt treatment under the common framework platform supported by the Group of 20 major economies.
Reuters reported that Ghana requested on Tuesday to restructure its bilateral debt under the common framework platform supported by the G20, according to a source familiar with the situation.
