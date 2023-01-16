Left Menu

SPIC MACAY, Culture Ministry collaborate for 'Music in the Park' series under 'Shruti Amrut'

The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) on Saturday organized its very popular 'Music in the Park' series this year under the name 'Shruti Amrut' in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 07:44 IST
SPIC MACAY, Culture Ministry collaborate for 'Music in the Park' series under 'Shruti Amrut'
Music in the Park, organized under Shruti Amrut (Photo courtesy:pib.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) on Saturday organized its very popular 'Music in the Park' series this year under the name 'Shruti Amrut' in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the New Delhi Municipal Council. The beauty of Indian Classical Music was showcased by eminent artists from across the country.

In this series, the first event of 2023 was held on Sunday at 3 pm in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The concert began with a Sarod performance by Aman Ali Bangash, a 7th Generation musician from Senia Bangash Gharana. He was accompanied by Anubrata Chatterjee (Tabla) and Abhishek Mishra (Tabla). Following this, a Hindustani Vocal performance by Padma Bhushan Begum Parween Sultana of Patiala Gharana accompanied by Akram Khan (Tabla), Shrinivas Acharya (Harmonium) and Shadaab Sultana (Vocals) was performed.

SPIC MACAY is a voluntary youth movement that promotes the tangible & intangible aspects of Indian & world heritage by organizing programs and workshops on Indian Classical, Folk Music and dance, Yoga, meditation, crafts, and other aspects of Indian culture. It is a movement started in 1977 and has chapters in over 850 towns across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023