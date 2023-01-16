Left Menu

MoS Ashwini Choubey's convoy car meets accident in Bihar, several cops injuried

An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Sunday met with an accident, wherein several cops were injured.

MoS Ashwini Choubey's convoy car meets accident in Bihar, several cops injuried
An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Sunday met with an accident, wherein several cops were injured. The accident happened while the Union Minister was on his way from Buxar to Patna.

The Minister shared the video on Twitter in which he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that was overturned in the accident. Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "During the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station, in the carcade has met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao's Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shriram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver."

The police personnel and the driver, with minor injuries, were rushed to Dumrao Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. However, two cops with more injuries were shifted to the All India Medical Sciences, Patna. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

