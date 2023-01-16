Left Menu

Music, dance, pheras...Dogs got hitched in UP's Aligarh

The great Indian "wedding season" came early in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh when seven-month-old female dog Jelly got hitched to his beloved Tommy.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 08:24 IST
Music, dance, pheras...Dogs got hitched in UP's Aligarh
Visual from Tommy-Jelly's wedding ceremony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The great Indian "wedding season" came early in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh when seven-month-old female dog Jelly got hitched to his beloved Tommy on Saturday. With the beating of "dhols" and garlanding of "bride and groom", the "wedding procession" was no less than that of Indian rituals.

Tommy, the pet dog of Dinesh Chaudhary, the former Sukhravali village head, took pheras with the seven-month-old female dog Jelly of Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli. Tommy and Jelly's wedding was fixed for January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. On the wedding day, the bride's side from Tikri Raipur reached Sukhravali village. The people who came from Jelly's "family" applied 'Tilak' to Tommy.

After that, Tommy's "Baraat" procession followed with the Baraatis tapping their feet on dhol beats After the wedding procession reached the bride Jelly's venue, garlands were exchanged between the duo. After which "both of them were served dishes, prepared with desi ghee."

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it," said Dinesh, owner of Tommy. After which the 'Vidaai' ceremony was performed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023