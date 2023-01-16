Safdarjung in Delhi records 1.4 degrees Celsius

Left Menu

Delhi continues to shiver as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi continues to shiver as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department. It said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Tuesday and thereafter in isolated pockets on Wednesday.

While in Northwest & central India, minimum temperatures may further fall by about two degrees over many parts till January 17 and a gradual rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from January 18-20, the IMD said. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees is also very likely over East India till January 17 and a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees during January 18-20. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over Gujarat by Tuesday and rise by 2-3 degrees thereafter, it said.

In view of the severe cold, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has decided to shut schools till Tuesday, and the district administration in Meerut ordered the same for classes up to eighth standard. And the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region.

Notably, IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days. On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted. (ANI)

