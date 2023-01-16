TotalEnergies approves final investment decision for Lapa oil project off Brazil
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:43 IST
TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision of the Lapa South-West oil development located in the Santos Basin, 300 km off the coast of Brazil.
TotalEnergies has a 45% stake in the project, in partnership with Shell, which holds 30%, and Repsol Sinopec , which has 25%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TotalEnergies
- Repsol Sinopec
- Brazil
- Shell
Advertisement