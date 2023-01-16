Left Menu

Delhi Mayor election: LG Saxena approves convening of MCD meeting on Jan 24

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the convening of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 24 for the oath of affirmation, the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee, said sources.

Delhi Mayor election: LG Saxena approves convening of MCD meeting on Jan 24
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the convening of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 24. The sitting of the house is for the oath of affirmation of the election of the mayor, Deputy Mayor, and six members to the Standing Committee.

Last week tweeting about the proposal sent to the Lieutenant Governor, Manish Sisodia said, "A proposal has been sent to LG to hold the Mayor elections in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. Requested that MCD is working without a mayor for the last 8 months. Therefore, it is not good to delay further. The MCD officials had sent the proposal of the meeting to the Delhi government on January 30." On January 6, high drama ensued in the house for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was unified last year.

High pitched ruckus was heard in the MCD House as the presiding officer invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus. (ANI)

