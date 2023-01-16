Left Menu

CtrlS aims to triple its data centres to 25 by FY25

We are fully geared up to emerge as the worlds largest Rated-4 data centre player. In addition to these large DC Parks, CtrlS Datacenters is also setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in Kolkata, which is a key gateway to the Northeast, he added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:33 IST
CtrlS aims to triple its data centres to 25 by FY25
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's Largest Rated-4 data centre provider, is aiming to triple its number of data centres from the existing eight to about 25 by 2024-25. A press release from the firm on Monday said CtrlS is in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional five million sq ft from the current 1.2 million sq ft space.

As part of its expansion, the company's two million sq ft Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another similar size one in Hyderabad is ready for construction.

The company has also begun work on a one million sq ft DC campus in Chennai. These three projects will cumulatively add over 600 MW capacity to CtrlS' portfolio of assets, it said.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, ''Altogether, we will add over 600 MW capacity in these locations and 5 million sq ft additional space. We are fully geared up to emerge as the world's largest Rated-4 data centre player.'' In addition to these large DC Parks, CtrlS Datacenters is also setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in Kolkata, which is a key gateway to the Northeast, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global
4
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023