India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 pc
Indias exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion as against USD 39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.Imports in December 2022 also declined to USD 58.24 billion as against USD 60.33 billion in the same month last year.During April-December this fiscal the countrys overall exports rose by 9 per cent to USD 332.76 billion.
- Country:
- India
India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion as against USD 39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
Imports in December 2022 also declined to USD 58.24 billion as against USD 60.33 billion in the same month last year.
During April-December this fiscal the country's overall exports rose by 9 per cent to USD 332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to USD 551.7 billion. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, india's exports have held its head high.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- india
- Commerce
- Sunil Barthwal
ALSO READ
India welcomes New Year 2023 with fanfare
BJP can alone ensure bright future for India: Karnataka CM
Odisha Police busts "India's biggest ever" job fraud, arrests mastermind from UP
Tata Open Maharashtra: India's Bhambri, Ramanathan off to winning starts in qualifiers
MG Motor India December sales up 53 pc to 3,899 units