India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 pc

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion as against USD 39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports in December 2022 also declined to USD 58.24 billion as against USD 60.33 billion in the same month last year.

During April-December this fiscal the country's overall exports rose by 9 per cent to USD 332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to USD 551.7 billion. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, india's exports have held its head high.

