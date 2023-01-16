Left Menu

Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in minor rape case

He was convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:48 IST
Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in minor rape case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High court on Monday granted interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar who had sought interim bail for his daughter's marriage. Sengar is a convict of a 2017 rape case. He was convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

A Division bench comprising Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba granted him interim bail from January 27 to February 10 for his daughter's marriage. The high court has granted him interim bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount, out of two one should be his family member.

The high court has directed Sengar to share his google live location and has asked him to report everyday to IO at Lucknow. He had moved a plea seeking interim bail through advocate Kanhaiya Singhal. His daughter's wedding is on February 8 and ceremonies would start in January 2023.

Sengar was also convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the case of custodial death of the father of the victim of the rape case. He has also sought interim bail in this matter also for his daughter's wedding. His appeal against the conviction and sentence are pending before the High Court. His plea seeking regular bail is also under consideration before the High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global
4
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023