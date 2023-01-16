Congress in Karnataka promises to give Rs 2,000 a month each to housewives in every household if voted to power, says party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a convention.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
