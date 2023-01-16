Cong promises monthly Rs 2,000 to each housewife if voted to power: Priyanka
The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised to give Rs 2,000 a month to a housewife in every household if voted to power, said party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a convention here.
The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised to give Rs 2,000 a month to a housewife in every household if voted to power, said party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a convention here. This is the guarantee given by the AICC general secretary to every woman in Karnataka, it was announced in the ''Na Nayaki'' event organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Palace Grounds here. Titled 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, it would benefit 1.5-crore housewives, the KPCC said. The announcement comes within days of the party promising to provide 200 units of free every month to all households in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.
