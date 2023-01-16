UAE energy minister says oil market is balanced

The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that oil markets were balanced.

"I believe the market is quite balanced, that's what we see in the oil market," Mazrouei told reporters. "In the gas market it's not, that's why we see fluctuation in the gas market."

