UAE energy minister says oil market is balanced

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:53 IST
Suhail al-Mazrouei Image Credit: Flickr
The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that oil markets were balanced.

"I believe the market is quite balanced, that's what we see in the oil market," Mazrouei told reporters. "In the gas market it's not, that's why we see fluctuation in the gas market."

