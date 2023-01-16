Left Menu

Delhi: Artists beat drums in Patel Chowk area ahead of PM Modi's roadshow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a grand roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the national capital. The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will be held at NDMC Convention Centre here starting today. Artists were seen beating drums in the Patel Chowk area of New Delhi ahead of Prime Minister's roadshow.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:22 IST
Delhi: Artists beat drums in Patel Chowk area ahead of PM Modi's roadshow
Artists beating drums in Delhi's Patel Chowk ahead of PM's roadshow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a grand roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the national capital. The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will be held at NDMC Convention Centre here starting today. Artists were seen beating drums in the Patel Chowk area of New Delhi ahead of Prime Minister's roadshow. BJP's national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders will participate in the event.

The roadshow will take place in honour of PM Modi. The roadshow previously planned for Tuesday will now be held today with a change in the party's schedule and will be held this afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street. Vehicular traffic movement is likely to get affected in parts of Delhi and a special traffic arrangements have been put in place to allow smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Police said.

This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat. Earlier, in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours. According to the traffic advisory Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023