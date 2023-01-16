KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

Kolkata, Jan.16(PTI): (All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2850.00-Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.2280.00-Rs.2400.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2100.00-Rs.2325.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.15,000.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.13,600.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.12,000.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,000.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.6740.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1530.00-1780.00 Per 15 Kg.

