Tripura govt, NTPC REL ink pact for development of green energy projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:07 IST
The government of Tripura and NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) have signed an agreement for development of renewable energy projects in the northeastern state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of NTPC Ltd in the national capital on Monday, an official statement said.

''NTPC REL signed an MoU with the government of Tripura on 16-01-2023 for development of renewable energy projects in Tripura,'' it said.

The agreement aims to develop large-sized renewable energy projects in Tripura and shall help the state in meeting its clean energy commitments.

Under the MoU, floating and ground mounted renewable energy projects will be developed in the state.

Tripura power secretary Brijesh Pandey, NTPC Ltd Director (Commercial) C K Mondal, NTPC Director (Finance) J Srinivasan, and NTPC REL's CEO Mohit Bhargava were present at the event.

Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) is the nodal agency for implementing renewable energy projects in Tripura.

NTPC REL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned power generator NTPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

