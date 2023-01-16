Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields rise, with auctions and BOJ in focus

"So far this year, issuance activity has been absorbed smoothly," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, fixed income strategist at UniCredit. "Going forward, intense primary market activity, together with the beginning of the ECB's QT, might cause upward pressure on EGB (European government bond) yields." QT refers to quantitative tightening, the process whereby the ECB will reduce its bond holdings by ending reinvestments. Italy's 10-year yield was was 6 bps higher at 4.044%.

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as investors entered the week with one eye on government bond auctions and another on the Bank of Japan. Yields, which move inversely to prices, have fallen sharply since hitting multi-year highs at the start of the 2023.

A drop in energy prices and other signs that inflation is cooling have encouraged investors to hope that the European Central Bank (ECB) might soon stop hiking interest rates. Yet Germany's 10-year yield was up 7 basis points (bps) to 2.208% on Monday, although it remained well below an 11-year high of 2.569% touched on Jan. 2.

Germany's 2-year yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was up 2 bps at 2.596%. Analysts at German lender Commerzbank said net European government bond issuance could come close to 40 billion euros ($43.22 billion) this week, with Germany, France and Spain among the countries holding sales.

Governments are stepping up their bond issuance in 2023 as they borrow to support their economies and energy markets. "So far this year, issuance activity has been absorbed smoothly," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, fixed income strategist at UniCredit.

"Going forward, intense primary market activity, together with the beginning of the ECB's QT, might cause upward pressure on EGB (European government bond) yields." QT refers to quantitative tightening, the process whereby the ECB will reduce its bond holdings by ending reinvestments.

Italy's 10-year yield was was 6 bps higher at 4.044%. Jorge Garayo, senior rates strategist at Societe Generale, said the moves in yields were in keeping with "the recent noise" in Europe's bond markets.

The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields was little changed at 183 bps. It hit 176 bps last week, its lowest level since April 2022. Traders were also bracing for the Bank of Japan's latest policy decision, due on Wednesday.

The BOJ shocked markets in December by unexpectedly allowing the 10-year bond yield to trade in a wider band, causing yields to jump and the Japanese yen to surge. Japan's 10-year yield traded above the new upper bound of 0.5% on Monday in a sign that investors are testing the BOJ, with many expecting a further widening of the trading band.

Garayo said SocGen thinks there is a 25% chance the BOJ will widen the band further, to allow the 10-year yield to move 75 bps in either direction. He said such a move could push up euro zone yields later in the week.

"It will have an effect on all global bond markets," Garayo said. "It would impact the demand for EGBs from Japanese accounts... they will be lured back to their JGBs (Japanese government bonds) if the band is loosened." ($1 = 0.9254 euros)

