Bank of Israel worried looser fiscal policy could prevent disinflation

Minutes from the Jan. 2 rates decision showed that the monetary policy committee was mostly upbeat that price pressures were starting to ease, saying some moderation can be seen in the most recent data, particularly in the tradeable components. It noted that inflation, which held steady at a 14-year high rate of 5.3% in December, was low compared to most other countries but net of energy and food the rate was closer to the OECD median, and that forecasts show the rate moving back to the target within the year.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:41 IST
Bank of Israel worried looser fiscal policy could prevent disinflation
Bank of Israel policymakers expressed concern that the new government will boost spending too much and harm its ability to return inflation to its 1-3% annual target.

It noted that inflation, which held steady at a 14-year high rate of 5.3% in December, was low compared to most other countries but net of energy and food the rate was closer to the OECD median, and that forecasts show the rate moving back to the target within the year. "The monetary tightening processes in Israel and worldwide, and the moderation of demand are acting to moderate the inflation rate," the minutes said. "However, the Monetary Committee members noted that there is uncertainty regarding the extent of fiscal expansion and the development of wages, which in turn will impact on the pace of convergence to the inflation target."

At the meeting, five of the six rate setters supported hiking the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 3.75%. One other member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted for a stronger 75 basis point increase to 4%. The hike, which had been expected, was the central bank's seventh such move in an aggressive tightening cycle since last April and followed a 50 basis point hike in November.

Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir this month told Reuters he saw rates peaking at 4% or slightly above, with a hope that inflation will return to its target in 2023.

