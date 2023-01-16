Left Menu

VHP to stage pan-India protests against killing of Bajrang Dal worker in Assam

Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday announced a pan-India two-day protest starting Tuesday and said that the organisation would submit a memorandum to the President to take action against leaders who "provoke" the Muslim community.

In the aftermath of the alleged brutal killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Assam's Karimganj, Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday announced a pan-India two-day protest starting Tuesday and said that the organisation would submit a memorandum to the President to take action against leaders who "provoke" the Muslim community. In a self-made video, VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said that while the whole country is moving on the path of development, some elements are busy disrupting society.

This comes after a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker was allegedly hacked to death in Assam's Karimganj. "His only fault was that he was a Bajrang Dal Karyakarta and at that time he was returning from a Bajrang Dal camp. This is not an isolated incident," Jain said.

"In the last 2 years, 9 Karyakartas of Bajrang Dal have been killed and 32 attacked by Jihadis. We only protested respecting constitutional values. But it should not be considered our weakness. If the youths stand in reaction, then the responsibility will be entirely on those fundamentalists who provoke the Muslim community meaninglessly," he added. Announcing the dates of the protest, the VHP leader said that strict action should be taken against those who incite the Muslim community.

"Therefore, on January 17 and 18, 2023, Bajrang Dal will protest at district centres across the country and submit a memorandum to the President of India and urge her that efforts should be made to put a stoppage on this ideology. Strict action should be taken against those leaders who provoke them," he said. Jain called for putting an end to the ideology prevailing in the banned organisation PFI and also appealed to the Muslim community to move towards "peaceful co-existence".

"After SIMI was banned, its cadres started working in the name of PFI. Now after the ban on PFI, another organisation has come to the fore. Name is not important, ideology is important. There has to be an end of this ideology. I appeal to the Muslim community that we should move towards peaceful coexistence," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

