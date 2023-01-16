We will conduct thorough probe of threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state government will conduct a 'thorough probe' in the case pertaining to the threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Hindalga jail in Belagavi. Talking to the reporters, the CM said the government had taken this case seriously and it is being probed. The background of the callers is also being examined.

The Chief Minister also said they would do a background check of the person who made the call. Pujari, sentenced to death by a court in a murder case, had escaped from jail in 2016 but was later arrested by the Karnataka police. On Saturday, Nitin Gadkari received two threatening calls in response to which, the Nagpur Police later beefed up the security around Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The caller has been identified as Jayesh Kantha, a jailed gangster, serving imprisonment in Belagavi jail, who made threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office from inside the prison, police said. On Monday he attended the closing ceremony of the seven-day National Youth Festival that was going on in Hubballi and praised the event.

Talking to the reporters at the airport here on Monday, CM said, "The festival's valedictory function was held today. Sportspersons from various states attended and displayed their talents. Such an event will inspire the youths of this region to make achievements." "The Youth Policy of Karnataka has given importance to education, employment, sports, and culture, and the youths are given the opportunity in all fields. This year, the rural sports will be held at village, taluk, district, and state levels. Desi sports like kabaddi, wrestling, and kho-kho have been organized for the first time to identify rural talents," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival at Hubbali in Karnataka on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. He held a roadshow with people thronging the roads, waving at him and showering flowers on his cavalcade.

The 26th National Youth Festival was organized at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Karnataka government from January 12 to 16. The theme of the festival this year was 'Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)