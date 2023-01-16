London court grants permission to appeal over UK's Rwanda migrant deportation plan
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:28 IST
London’s High Court on Monday granted permission to appeal against a ruling that Britain’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful.
Judges Clive Lewis and Jonathan Swift allowed a bid to take a legal challenge over Britain’s policy to the Court of Appeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Clive Lewis
- London
- Rwanda
- Jonathan Swift
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kartik Aaryan 'dined' with Prateek Kuhad's ex Niharika Thakur in London recently
Check out Kartik Aaryan's cute moment with a little fan in London
Baloch activists holds protest in London against Pakistani police brutality in Gwadar
Oil stocks lift London shares on first trading day of 2023
Oil stocks thrust London shares to positive 2023 start