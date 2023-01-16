Jallikattu: Bull tamer succumbs to injures in Madurai

A bull tamer, who was critically injured during a Jallikattu event at Palamedu in Madurai, died at Madurai's Rajaji Government Hospital on Monday. As many as 60 people were injured, with 20 sustaining serious injuries, at the event at Avaniyapuram of Madurai district, officials said on Monday.

"Yesterday (Sunday), about 60 people were injured during a Jallikattu event. Of them, 20 received serious injuries and were admittted to the Rajaji hospital. The remaining 40 sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. There were no casualties," Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said on Monday. "In the event of injuries at the event, we want to ensure that the injured are provided the best medical care. All arrangements are in place. We expect a smooth conduct of the Jallikattu events," the Madurai Collector had said earlier.

The event coincides with the Pongal celebrations and is staged on the day of Mattu Pongal. It is a local bull-taming sport where a participant is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off. (ANI)

