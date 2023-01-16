Mahindra & Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of electric SUV XUV400 in first year

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday said it aims to deliver 20,000 units of its electric SUV XUV400, which has been launched at an introductory price starting at Rs 15.99 lakh, in the first year of hitting the market.

M&M, which had unveiled the XUV400 in September last year, said the vehicle would be launched in two variants across 34 cities in phase I.

Bookings for the XUV400 will start from January 26, 2023 and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for 'EL' variant and during Diwali festive season for 'EC' variant, the company said in a statement.

The EC variant comes with a 34.5 kWh battery with a range of 375 km. It will be available with two charger options -- 3.3 kW priced at Rs 15.99 lakh and 7.2 kW at Rs 16.49 lakh.

On the other hand, the EL trim has a 39.4 kWh battery with a range of 456 km with 7.2 kW charger and is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, it said in a statement.

The introductory prices are applicable for first 5,000 bookings of each of variants -- EC and EL, it said.

Further, M&M said that it ''aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch, considering the challenges of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the availability of battery packs''.

''This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric,'' M&M President – Automotive Sector Veejay Nakra said.

The XUV400 will play in the compact electric SUV segment currently dominated by Tata Motors' NexonEV range available at a price range of Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)