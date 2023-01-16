Left Menu

EU's Dombrovskis: Some positive economic signs but must remain vigilant

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:10 IST
The European Union might escape the steep economic recession some had predicted several months ago, when energy prices were sky-rocketing, but that does not mean the area is out of the woods yet, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

"Clearly, we are seeing some positive signs and for example (the) EU labour market remains very strong. There are also some indications that inflation may have peaked. But I would say we must remain vigilant (...)", he told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting.

