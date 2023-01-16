Best Agrolife gets registration for herbicide 'Cyhalofop Butyl' to control growth of grass weeds

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:33 IST
Agro-chemicals firm Best Agrolife Ltd has got registration for a herbicide named 'Cyhalofop-butyl' which controls growth of grass weeds in rice crop.

In a statement, the company, which is listed on stock exchanges, said it has received the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Cyhalofop-butyl by the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee. Cyhalofop-butyl is a post-emergence herbicide that controls grass weeds' growth in rice crops.

Vimal Alawadhi, MD, Best Agrolife, said, ''India is the second largest producer of rice, and it is cultivated on about 44 million hectares in our country. However, rice grain production in India suffers a yearly loss of more than 15 million tonnes due to weeds competition, mainly grassy weeds.'' ''A post-emergence, herbicide Cyhalofop-butyl, is used for controlling weeds in rice plantations. These herbicides stop weed growth immediately, thus minimising crop losses and facilitating high production,'' he added.

The company had earlier received the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Propaquizafop Technical, another crucial post-emergence herbicide. The indigenous manufacturing of herbicides can help boost rice production in India to a large extent by minimising losses. The estimated market size of Propaquizafop is Rs 350 crore in India, and the global Cyhalofop-butyl market is set to reach USD 132.48 million in the coming years, as per the market research.

Currently, Best Agrolife has 7,000 tonnes per annum and 30,000 tonnes per annum technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three manufacturing plants in Gajaraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir.

