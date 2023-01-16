Left Menu

Punjab Police arrest 258 drug smugglers, seize over 100 kg drugs worth Rs 20.5 lakh during special drive

In a mega crackdown on drug mafia, Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and seized over 100 kilograms narcotics worth Rs 20.5 lakh in a week. Officials said they also arrested 188 people and recovered 10,269 Chinese Dor (Deadly strings), during the raids conducted last week.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:58 IST
Punjab Police arrest 258 drug smugglers, seize over 100 kg drugs worth Rs 20.5 lakh during special drive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a mega crackdown on drug mafia, Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and seized over 100 kilograms narcotics worth Rs 20.5 lakh in a week. Officials said they also arrested 188 people and recovered 10,269 Chinese Dor (Deadly strings), during the raids conducted last week. Punjab Police said they have arrested 258 drug smugglers/suppliers and registered 194 first information reports (FIRs), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act across the state in the last week, a press release said.

"The Police have also recovered 41.26 Kg Heroin, 13.55 Kg opium, 53.25 Kg Ganja, 4.81 quintals of poppy husk, and 5.28 Lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of Pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 20.48 Lakh in cash accrued through the drugs from their possession," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, told reporters in a weekly conference. Gill further said that with the arrest of 15 more Proclaimed Offenders /Absconders in the last week under the NDPS Act, the total number of arrests reached 623 since the special drive was started on July 5, 2022.

The IGP said that Punjab Police have also arrested 188 people selling banned Chinese Dor and recovered 10269 Chinese dor from their possession. "A total of 176 First Information Reports (FIRs) have also been filed against the accused for selling fatal Kite strings so far," IGP added.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police will take strict action against those buying/selling Chinese kite flying string, he added. Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Gaurav Yadav had given strict instructions to all the CPs/SSPs to minutely carry out investigations in drug-related cases.

To make Punjab a drug-free state, extensive anti-drug drives have been launched by the Punjab Police to combat the menace of drugs from the border State under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The DGP has also strictly ordered all the CPs/SSPs to identify all hotspots where all top drug smugglers are present within their jurisdictions. He also directed the Police chiefs to effectively forfeit the property of all the arrested drug smugglers so that their ill-gotten money could be recovered, a press release said. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023