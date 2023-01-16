Left Menu

Updated: 16-01-2023 20:26 IST
JSW Ispat Special Products Q3 net loss widens to Rs 97.98 crore
JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL) on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 97.98 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a Rs 27.12 crore net loss in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Its total income fell to Rs 1,110.33 crore from Rs 1,476.46 crore during the October-December period of the previous year.

Debt-laden Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL) was acquired jointly by a consortium of Aion Investments Private Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited and later renamed as JSW Ispat Special Products Limited.

