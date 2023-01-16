Left Menu

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi HC to hear appeals against anticipatory bails granted to Chidambarams on day to day basis

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed to hear the appeals against the anticipatory bail granted to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram on daily basis from April 13.

16-01-2023
The Delhi High Court on Monday directed to hear the appeals against the anticipatory bail granted to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram on daily basis from April 13. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has challenged the order granting bail to Chidambarams in the Aircel Maxis case. The father and son were granted anticipatory bail in the matter on September 5, 2019.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma ordered to list the matter for hearing on day to day basis on April 13. The court has also listed the appeals filed by ED and the CBI challenging the order discharging former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and other accused persons.

They were discharged by the special court on February 2, 2017. Later on, ED and the CBI had filed supplementary charge sheets naming the former Finance Minister and his son.

The ED has said that while granting anticipatory bail, the trial court had failed to appreciate that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required. The remarks made by the court that the offence was not grave enough is perverse and untenable in law.

During the hearing on Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain submitted that all the appeals in this matter exist connected and be heard together. These appeals also involve a very important question of law. He also urged the court to hear the appeals on day to day basis.

On the other hand, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Chidambaram and his son, opposing the submissions made by the ASG, concluded that their case is not connected with that of Maran, they are heard separately. The court said that this issue will be considered during the hearing. (ANI)

