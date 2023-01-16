Russia produces first set of Poseidon super torpedoes - TASS
Russia has produced the first set of Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedoes that are being developed for deployment on the Belgorod nuclear submarine, TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified defence source.
"The first set of Poseidons have been manufactured, and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future," TASS, a state news agency, quoted the source as saying. President Vladimir Putin first announced what would become known as Poseidon in 2018, saying it was a fundamentally new type of strategic nuclear weapon with its own nuclear power source.
