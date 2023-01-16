India will make efforts to include concerns of Global South in G20 framework: Om Birla

India will make efforts to include concerns of the Global South in the G20 framework during its ongoing presidency of the grouping, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Kenya, made the remarks as he met Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on this occasion, he urged for collective efforts to eliminate terrorism for peace and development. Talking about India and Kenya cooperation at the UN, Birla called for closer cooperation between the two countries in the global fora. Referring to India's G20 presidency, Birla emphasised on priorities of India's G20 stint and assured that India will make efforts to include concerns of Global South in G20 framework.

Stressing on collective efforts to contain climate change, Birla said India has already taken the initiative of International Solar Alliance and is working with the objective of harnessing energy from renewable sources. The leaders also discussed about expanding trade, economic and cultural relations between the two countries and enhancing people to people contact, an official statement said. Birla also called on his Kenyan counterpart, Masika Wetangula, Speaker, National Assembly of Kenya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)