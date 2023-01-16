Left Menu

India will make efforts to include concerns of Global South in G20 framework: Om Birla

India will make efforts to include concerns of the Global South in the G20 framework during its ongoing presidency of the grouping, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Kenya, made the remarks as he met Kenyas Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.Speaking on this occasion, he urged for collective efforts to eliminate terrorism for peace and development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:23 IST
India will make efforts to include concerns of Global South in G20 framework: Om Birla
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India will make efforts to include concerns of the Global South in the G20 framework during its ongoing presidency of the grouping, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Kenya, made the remarks as he met Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on this occasion, he urged for collective efforts to eliminate terrorism for peace and development. Talking about India and Kenya cooperation at the UN, Birla called for closer cooperation between the two countries in the global fora. Referring to India's G20 presidency, Birla emphasised on priorities of India's G20 stint and assured that India will make efforts to include concerns of Global South in G20 framework.

Stressing on collective efforts to contain climate change, Birla said India has already taken the initiative of International Solar Alliance and is working with the objective of harnessing energy from renewable sources. The leaders also discussed about expanding trade, economic and cultural relations between the two countries and enhancing people to people contact, an official statement said. Birla also called on his Kenyan counterpart, Masika Wetangula, Speaker, National Assembly of Kenya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023