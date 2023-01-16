Left Menu

Punjab govt preparing comprehensive blueprint to beef up security in jails on scientific lines: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inspected the Kapurthala jail and said that the state government is preparing a comprehensive blueprint for beefing up the security in jails on scientific lines.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:33 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo:Twitter/ Bhagwant Mann). Image Credit: ANI
Mann said that based on requests of the jail authorities more CCTV cameras along with hi-end techniques will be installed in the jails to further beef up security in jails Underlining the need to check the supply of drugs and mobiles in the jails, the Chief Minister also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice.

Mann said that based on requests of the jail authorities more CCTV cameras along with hi-end techniques will be installed in the jails to further beef up security in jails Underlining the need to check the supply of drugs and mobiles in the jails, the Chief Minister also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice.

He said that the security of the Jails was the prime concern of the state government. The Chief Minister, while expressing concern over the reports of a lack of health facilities for jail inmates, said that the state government is committed to overcoming this problem.

He said that soon that medical staff will be permanently stationed permanently in the Jails to impart treatment to inmates in case of emergency. He said that new ambulances will also be deployed in the jails so that it can be utilized whenever there is any such need. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also visited the Jail hospital, laboratory, wards, emergency, and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

