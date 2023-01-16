Rajasthan: Two killed as groups open fire over old dispute

Two people were killed and three others injured when two groups opened fire in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The incident pertains to the Mandawar Police station area of the Dausa district.

The Circle Officer of Mahwa Police Station, Brajesh told ANI, "The firing incident was reported in the morning in which two persons from the same family were killed." The two deceased have been identified as Hiralal Yagi and Alka. Dulichand, Babulal and Chetram were injured in the firing.

As per the police, there was a dispute between the families of deceased Hiralal Yagi, and that of Rameshwar and Motilal regarding a three-month-old incident. Deceased Hiralal's son Santram died in an accident three months ago. His family alleged that Rameshwar and Motilal's family killed him and then got the case registered. Since then there has been a dispute between the two families.

Incidentally, the two families entered into a quarrel on Sunday evening, where the matter was somehow pacified. But, on Monday morning, the two families again started fighting and pelting stones at each other. This time it escalated so much that they started firing bullets. After the rapid firing, injured Hiralal was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The deceased's family has also alleged that they informed the police about the brawl on Sunday night, but no one came. The deceased's family started protesting outside the hospital, demanding the accused be arrested. After this, police from three stations Mahuva, Mandawar and Salimpur Police Jabta were deployed.

Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

