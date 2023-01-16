Left Menu

Mumbai: Fake currency notes of Rs 60,000 face value seized; one arrested

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:05 IST
Mumbai: Fake currency notes of Rs 60,000 face value seized; one arrested
Counterfeit currency recovered from Mumbai's Malvani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police have arrested a 33-year-old painter with counterfeit currency notes with a total face value of sixty thousand rupees, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Hanif Sheikh.

"The accused works as a painter and a total of 300 fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs 200 were received from him, officials with Mumbai's Malvani police station said while speaking to ANI. Officials were also looking to verify the accused's connections to nab others involved. Further details are awaited.

Around a week ago, West Bengal's Kolkata Police apprehended a man accused of circulating counterfeit currency in the market and seized fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 1.5 lakh. A similar case came up in Karnataka when the Karnataka Police, detained two people with fake notes from Mangaluru on January 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

